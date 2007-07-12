Window Treatment Ideas

© Two wide walls of windows wear neutral, understated semisheer curtains indented at the middle for an interesting hourglass sculptural shape.

Family rooms are where the family spends most of its time, and they demand window treatments that will stand the test of time. This is the space for kicking back and relaxing in an environment that looks like home -- and the personalities of the owners -- without pretense. A family room should be as inviting as possible by capturing the flavor, interests, and lifestyle of the owners, and it should be comfortable for real-life activities without high-maintenance decorating treatments that require kid gloves.

The window treatments are designed to meet both goals. The hourglass semisheer curtains in this family room give a one-of-a-kind feel to the room. Padding the cornice is a floral fabric that adds a sparkle of pattern and color without appearing fussy or in any way overdone.

Advertisement

For more decorating ideas around the home, see: