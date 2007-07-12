Window Treatment Ideas

To define the graceful arch of this sunburst window, a fabric-covered pelmet follows the window lines to form a horseshoe shape.

Arched windows that recall the Palladian style conceived during the classical age by architect Andrea Palladio are a favorite feature in new houses today and require special window treatments.

Though they bring character and charm, these oversized, round-top windows also pose a decorating challenge. Many homeowners skirt the issue altogether, opting to leave the arresting windows dramatically unadorned. Nevertheless, some approaches enhance Palladian windows without obscuring their inherent beauty.

One of the most elegant answers mirrors the window's shape in the window dressing. A rounded floral fabric cornice underscores the upper arch; vast vertical panels in a neutral fabric gracefully part, with tiebacks, to allow the majority of the window to be seen. Beneath the panels, a translucent valance dips down, cutting into the sunburst arch but not hiding it.

