Window Treatment Ideas

In traditional style, the classic floral print is continued from the walls to the window. The only break in the flow is the fringe-edged scalloped valance.

What's new, trendy, or clever isn't always what's desired in a room's decor, including its window treatments. Sometimes homeowners want their spaces imbued with the comfort of the familiar. Especially when dining, a homey atmosphere can be a plus, putting the entire family at ease. When this is the case, the windows, as one of the dining room's most important architectural features, have an obligation to set the mood with appropriate dressings.

Traditional prints call to mind memories from the past, even though they may not be exactly the same as yesterday's print. Curtains in a fabric with a navy background and a small, scattered print conjure images of an old-fashioned farmhouse. Used in a dining room with traditional mahogany furniture, they take the formal edge off the decor, making it warm and friendly.

Advertisement

But prints don't have to have a down-home look to be comforting; as classic patterns, they can still provide a cozy atmosphere -- even when the treatment is a formal floral swagged valance embellished with lace and flanked with floor-length panels.

For more decorating ideas around the home, see: