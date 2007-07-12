Window Treatment Ideas

© A custom shutter includes an inset panel of leaded glass at the top, for the effect of a 19th-century window transom without having to replace existing window panes.

No matter how unusual the shape of the window, wood shutters are a viable option as window treatments. For irregularly shaped windows, shutters present the possibility for a custom design that goes beyond a window dressing alone and approaches a more permanent architectural presence.

For an arched, Palladian-style window, shutters can create one of architecture's most enduring motifs, the classic sunburst. Standard louvered shutters and gate-swing shutters add an interesting linear dimension to rectangular windows. And they are practical: Shutters can be adjusted for sunlight blockage and privacy as need dictates.

Advertisement

" " © Shutters unify this arrangement of a large central window flanked by tall, thin side windows. A custom sunburst design repeats at the tops of the three windows.

For more decorating ideas around the home, see: