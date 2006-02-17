How to Clean Your Home Furnishings

Books and CDs rarely require heavy cleaning, but they appreciate a dusting now and then. And dusting is only part of the battle. Here are some pointers for keeping your books and CDs in good condition:

If you arrange books at the front of shelves, air will be able to circulate around the books to prevent mustiness.

Protect books from direct sunlight, which will fade the bindings and cause them to deteriorate.

Leather-bound books should be treated periodically with a light oil so that the leather won't crack.

To remove grease stains from books, rub the affected areas with soft white bread crumbs.

Dry out the moisture in a damp book by sprinkling the pages with cornstarch. Let it sit overnight, then brush the cornstarch out.

Avoid exposing compact discs to direct sunlight or extreme heat.

To clean grease or oil spots from a CD, use a soft cloth dipped in ethyl alcohol, then wipe dry. Always wipe from the center of the disc outward.

Dust, dirt, or fingerprints can cause CDs to skip. Blow lightly on the disc to remove any dust, then wipe lightly with a soft cloth to clean.

In the next section, we'll shed light on how to clean another home furnishing: lamp shades.