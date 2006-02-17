Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Improvement
  4. Household Hints & Tips
  5. Cleaning

How to Clean Your Home Furnishings

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Cleaning Books and Compact Discs

Books and CDs rarely require heavy cleaning, but they appreciate a dusting now and then. And dusting is only part of the battle. Here are some pointers for keeping your books and CDs in good condition:

  • If you arrange books at the front of shelves, air will be able to circulate around the books to prevent mustiness.
  • Protect books from direct sunlight, which will fade the bindings and cause them to deteriorate.
  • Leather-bound books should be treated periodically with a light oil so that the leather won't crack.
  • To remove grease stains from books, rub the affected areas with soft white bread crumbs.
  • Dry out the moisture in a damp book by sprinkling the pages with cornstarch. Let it sit overnight, then brush the cornstarch out.
  • Avoid exposing compact discs to direct sunlight or extreme heat.
  • To clean grease or oil spots from a CD, use a soft cloth dipped in ethyl alcohol, then wipe dry. Always wipe from the center of the disc outward.
  • Dust, dirt, or fingerprints can cause CDs to skip. Blow lightly on the disc to remove any dust, then wipe lightly with a soft cloth to clean.

In the next section, we'll shed light on how to clean another home furnishing: lamp shades.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

How Often Should You Wash Your Coffee Cup?

9 Uses for Hydrogen Peroxide

Gently Discussing the Swedish Death Clean With Loved Ones

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement