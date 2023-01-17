How to Wash a Weighted Blanket

By: Madison Palmer  |  Jan 17, 2023
weighted blanket
Nothing feels better than climbing into a freshly made bed. But if you use a weighted blanket, how do you keep it clean? Catherine Falls Commercial/Getty Images

People use weighted blankets — also known as heavy blankets — to improve sleep and minimize tensions like anxiety and stress. Weighted blankets weigh anywhere from 5 to 30 pounds (2.2 to 13. 6 kilograms) and are available in myriad fabrics.

The weight comes from the blanket fillers: They include everything from glass beads and plastic pellets to organic items like beans, corn and rice.

But how do you wash weighted blankets? Because most weigh more than the typical coverings we are used to, it can be trickier to wash them. Depending on their makeup, most weighted blankets can be machine washed, assuming you can fit the entire blanket in your machine. If your washing machine isn't big enough, you can always use a commercial washer.

Obviously, check the manufacturer's care instructions before getting started.

Contents
  1. Machine Wash Instructions
  2. Spot Clean Instructions
  3. How to Machine Dry a Weighted Blanket
  4. How Often Should You Wash a Weighted Blanket?

Machine Wash Instructions

If your weighted blanket is filled with glass or metal beads, it's most likely machine washable. You should use a mild detergent and machine wash on a gentle cycle. Some care instructions call for cold or warm water — never hot water — and some suggest cold water only. Follow your blanket's care label.

Adding a small amount of fabric softener is OK; just be sure to use less than the amount you would if you were washing a standard blanket. After the wash cycle is complete, completely dry the blanket (more on that below).

Spot Clean Instructions

Spot cleaning comes in handy when you need to clean up a spill or stain. In other words, you don't need to throw the entire blanket in the machine. But the method is similar to machine washing.

Again, use a mild detergent to clean any stains from the blanket. Let it soak anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour before rinsing. You also can try a fabric-safe stain remover. Rinse or wipe the area clean with cold water.

If your weighted blanket fillers are any types of organic materials or sand, spot cleaning is the safest option. Just use a mild dish soap and water, white vinegar or hydrogen peroxide to remove stains. SleepFoundation.org suggests rubbing the liquid into the stain with your fingers, sponge or a brush with small bristles. And again, rinse clean with cold water.

How to Machine Dry a Weighted Blanket

drying weighted blanket
Drying most weighted blankets in the machine is the preferred method, as the blanket fillers can settle to the ends when they're hung up to be air-dried. ChebanenkoAnn/Shutterstock

Most likely your weighted blanket can be machine dried, though some require air drying only. Follow your blanket's care instructions. To machine dry, just toss the blanket in the dryer and let it tumble dry on the low-heat setting. Fluff the blanket regularly throughout the cycle to ensure it dries evenly.

If you prefer to air dry, remove the blanket from the washing machine promptly. Then you can air dry it lying flat on a clean surface. Hanging some weighted blankets to air dry can cause the beads to settle in the ends, so it's not the best option.

How Often Should You Wash a Weighted Blanket?

Washing your weighted blanket too often can cause it to wear out faster. So how often you need to wash yours depends on how much you use it. If you use yours nightly, you should wash it every few weeks or when it gets dirty. But if you only use it periodically, you can launder it less often.

Using a removable duvet cover can protect your weighted blanket and eliminate the need to wash it so frequently. If your weighted blanket is in storage for more than a month, wash it before use to eliminate dust and germs that have accumulated in a stuffy space.

duvet cover
Using a duvet cover on your weighted blanket will help protect it from stains and reduce the need to wash it regularly.
Luisa Leal Photography/Shutterstock
