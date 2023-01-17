How to Wash a Weighted Blanket

" " Nothing feels better than climbing into a freshly made bed. But if you use a weighted blanket, how do you keep it clean? Catherine Falls Commercial/Getty Images

People use weighted blankets — also known as heavy blankets — to improve sleep and minimize tensions like anxiety and stress. Weighted blankets weigh anywhere from 5 to 30 pounds (2.2 to 13. 6 kilograms) and are available in myriad fabrics.

The weight comes from the blanket fillers: They include everything from glass beads and plastic pellets to organic items like beans, corn and rice.

But how do you wash weighted blankets? Because most weigh more than the typical coverings we are used to, it can be trickier to wash them. Depending on their makeup, most weighted blankets can be machine washed, assuming you can fit the entire blanket in your machine. If your washing machine isn't big enough, you can always use a commercial washer.

Obviously, check the manufacturer's care instructions before getting started.