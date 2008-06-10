10 Simple Ways to Discourage Break-ins

Locking windows and doors is the most important thing you can do to stop a break-in. Jack Star/Photlink/ Getty Images

As mentioned earlier, more than 40 percent of break-ins happen without the use of force. That means a lot of people are leaving their houses without locking the doors and windows. If you have a thumb latch lock and a deadbolt on your doors, always lock the dead bolt. Double-check weaker doors such as patio and sliding ones to make sure their locks are strong enough to withstand kicks. When you leave your home, don't forget to lock up the door leading from the garage to inside. Even if your garage door is down, someone can easily open it. ­

You may need to change your locks to stronger ones to keep out would-be burglars. For more detailed information about choosing a lock, read What's the best way to prevent a thief from entering your home?. To learn more about residential crime prevention, visit the links below.

