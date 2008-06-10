10 Simple Ways to Discourage Break-ins

Police can help you stop crime before it happens, rather than just responding to it. For instance, if you're leaving town for a while, let the police know and request that they drive by your property to check on things.

Many police stations also offer free security evaluations for your property [source: Olsen]. If your local jurisdiction has a crime prevention officer, find out if he or she can survey your property and help you identify any security steps you can implement.

Take advantage of a recent trend in police practices called community policing. Community policing involves officers being assigned to neighborhood beats where they make a greater effort to build relationships with the residences. This may include walking instead of driving through or setting up community safety workshops. If the police in your area practice this, get to know the officers who patrol your neighborhood. Successful community policing has been linked to lowered crime and healthier neighborhoods and could lower the chances of break-ins.