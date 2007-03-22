How To Repair a Faucet

Kitchen faucets contain one or more O-rings to prevent water from oozing out around the spout. Worn O-rings can be replaced easily.

Kitchen faucets have one or more O-rings to prevent water from oozing out around the spout. If the ring wears out, you'll see water at the base of the spout every time you turn on the water. To replace an O-ring:Step 2: With coupling nut removed, work spout up and out of its socket, where you will find ring(s).

Step 3: Replace any defective rings with new rings of the exact same size. Reassemble faucet.

For faucets that don't seem to follow the descriptions already discussed, see the next page for other suggestions.

