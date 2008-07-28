Top 10 Things That Devalue Your House

The paint on a house like this could be a deal breaker -- even if your house is a little way down the street. John Humble/Time & Life Pictures/ Getty Images

Needless to say, paint plays a big part in curb appeal, and if your house is in desperate need of a fresh coat, that flaw could be wreaking havoc on your home's value. Just like the effect a poorly maintained yard can have on potential buyers, paint that's old, faded, cracked or peeled can give people negative feelings about a house.

Even if you spend time and money repainting your home, a buyer might still be put off by the color (or color scheme) you choose. If you're planning on painting, your best bet is to pick popular home colors in order to appeal to the largest buyer-base possible. Neutral colors are the most widely used; white, gray, blue and various shades of beige or cream are good bets. Front doors are the focal center of most houses, so pick that color with care as well. To better understand maximizing curb appeal and the power of paint, learn about color choice in What is color psychology -- and can it help you sell your home?

If you're worried that your house's paint job is a little lacking, it's a good idea to ask friends and family to recommend two types of professionals -- a housepainter and a color consultant. You may be able to find one person who can fulfill both services for you.

Now that we've covered the outside of your home, let's walk through the front door and see what we're facing.