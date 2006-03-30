How to Remove Rose and Red Wine Stains

Blot up the excess.

Wipe the surface with a cloth dipped in a solution of washing soda or detergent (not soap) and water.

Rinse well and wipe dry.

If a stain remains, mix a few drops of ammonia with 1 cup 3% hydrogen peroxide.

Soak a white blotter with the solution and place it over the stain.

Weigh it down with a heavy object.

Continue applying the solution until the stain has been bleached out.