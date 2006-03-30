How to Remove Rose and Red Wine Stains

Non-washable Fabrics
Follow these steps to remove rose and red wine stains from Acetate, Fiberglass, Rayon or Triacetate:
- Blot up the excess with a clean cloth.
- Sponge any remaining stain with water and apply a wet spotter and a few drops of white vinegar.
- Cover with an absorbent pad moistened with wet spotter. Let it remain as long as any stain is being removed.
- Change the pad as it picks up the stain. Keep the stain and pad moist with wet spotter and vinegar.
- Flush with water.
- Repeat until no more stain is removed.