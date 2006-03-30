Home & Garden
How to Remove Rose and Red Wine Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Non-washable Fabrics

Follow these steps to remove rose and red wine stains from Acetate, Fiberglass, Rayon or Triacetate:

  • Blot up the excess with a clean cloth.
  • Sponge any remaining stain with water and apply a wet spotter and a few drops of white vinegar.
  • Cover with an absorbent pad moistened with wet spotter. Let it remain as long as any stain is being removed.
  • Change the pad as it picks up the stain. Keep the stain and pad moist with wet spotter and vinegar.
  • Flush with water.
  • Repeat until no more stain is removed.

