How to Remove Rose and Red Wine Stains

Carpet and Foam Rubber
Follow these steps to remove rose and red wine stains from Carpet (synthetic or wool) and Foam Rubber:
- Be sure to remove the sugar residue or it will cause a permanent stain.
- Blot up what you can with an absorbent pad.
- Apply a carpet stain remover. Or, flush the stain on area rugs or sponge carpeting with a solution of 1 quart warm water, 1/2 teaspoon liquid detergent, and 1 tablespoon white vinegar.
- Blot with a clean pad, rinse well with water and blot up all the excess liquid with an absorbent pad.
- Weigh down with a heavy object. When no more liquid is absorbed, allow to thoroughly air dry.