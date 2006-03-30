How to Remove Rose and Red Wine Stains

Be sure to remove the sugar residue or it will cause a permanent stain.

Blot up what you can with an absorbent pad.

Apply a carpet stain remover. Or, flush the stain on area rugs or sponge carpeting with a solution of 1 quart warm water, 1/2 teaspoon liquid detergent, and 1 tablespoon white vinegar.

Blot with a clean pad, rinse well with water and blot up all the excess liquid with an absorbent pad.