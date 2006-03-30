Home & Garden
How to Remove Rose and Red Wine Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Carpet and Foam Rubber

Follow these steps to remove rose and red wine stains from Carpet (synthetic or wool) and Foam Rubber:

  • Be sure to remove the sugar residue or it will cause a permanent stain.
  • Blot up what you can with an absorbent pad.
  • Apply a carpet stain remover. Or, flush the stain on area rugs or sponge carpeting with a solution of 1 quart warm water, 1/2 teaspoon liquid detergent, and 1 tablespoon white vinegar.
  • Blot with a clean pad, rinse well with water and blot up all the excess liquid with an absorbent pad.
  • Weigh down with a heavy object. When no more liquid is absorbed, allow to thoroughly air dry.

