How do landscapers analyze sites?

­It shouldn't be too difficult to find the utility lines in a landscape. Just look up -- they're the black things strung between the telephone poles, right?

Not so fast. Any landscape analysis should take those lines into account -- especially when planning tree patterns and growth. But there's a lot more to consider. A garden isn't just empty­ land; it's land surrounding a home. That means it can contain all sorts of things that serve a home, such as:

Advertisement

Sewer and septic systems

Gas lines

Electrical lines and underground transformers

Cable TV lines

Water pipes

Telecommunications lines

For the most part, your local utility companies should be able to tell you where these lines are buried. However, if you've added underground utility lines yourself -- such as irrigation tubes or a gas line for the outdoor grill -- you're responsible for keeping track of their locations.

Your landscaper should check several standard depths:

At one foot down (30 cm) -- sometimes even less -- you might encounter cable lines and telephone lines in conduit.

At two feet down (61 cm), you could see electricity, sewage and telephone lines without conduits.

At three feet down (91 cm), are more electrical lines, water pipes and sewer lines.

At any depth, you might encounter gas lines. They don't have a standard depth [source: Lerner ].

The landscaper should also consider the land's erosion patterns. Even gardens can lose major amounts of soil -- which could mean the gas line you think is 24 inches (61 cm) down is actually only 8 inches (20 cm) away from your shovel's blade.

­In addition, any landscape plan must take into account above-ground utility points, which might include electric, gas or water meters, transformers, heat pumps or guy wires.

Finally, remember the utilities that might be adjacent to your property -- sidewalks, curbs, right-of-way areas and so on. A landscape analysis must take into account common use, as well as any state and local ordinances that apply to these features. You could face a fine -- or the wrath of your neighbors -- if a tree drops a lot of fruit onto the sidewalk. And if your hedge is blocking visibility, it might be dangerous to drivers.

After looking at what's already below the ground, a landscape analysis should proceed to what's growing in the ground. Read on.