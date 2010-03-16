10 Things First-time Homebuyers Want, but Don't Need

While a pool may seem like a must-have, it may turn out to be more money and maintenance than it's worth. Michal Venera/Riser/ Getty Images

So, you're in the car rolling along and you see it, your dream house. It's nestled among large oaks, or hunkered down along a stretch of beach, or within easy walking distance of your favorite eatery. Whatever captured your attention, it's started you thinking about the joys of home ownership.

You may not be able to afford the house of your dreams first time at bat, but you will want a few of the amenities you've been yearning for. While you're making a wish list of features to share with your real estate agent, check it twice, literally, to make sure that the options you have in mind make monetary and practical sense, too.