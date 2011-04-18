10 Tips for Changing Your Address When You Move

Your new home is everything you want, from the convenient location and friendly neighborhood to the wooded backyard and Cape Cod dormers. But before you can start enjoying your new residence, there's a lot of work to do.

Whether you're relocating across town or across the country, moving can be stressful. There are utilities to cancel and reinstate. You'll need to choose a moving company or recruit some friends to help out. It's time to return the things you borrowed from your neighbors and retrieve those they borrowed from you. And then there's the packing.

With all of the chaos that comes with setting up new digs, you might think that changing your address is an insignificant item on your checklist. Although it may seem minor, it's an important step for keeping at least part of your life running smoothly, while you hunt through boxes for your black shoes.

Read on for some helpful tips to make changing your address a little easier.