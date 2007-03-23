Reading a Vegetable Garden Soil Test Report
Testing the nutrient levels in your soil is an important step toward improving your vegetable garden soil. The soil test results may advise you to raise the pH by adding a recommended amount of lime to the soil. Ground dolomitic limestone is best and can be applied at any time of the year without harm to the plants.
You may be advised to lower the pH by adding a recommended amount of a sulfur product. Ammonium sulfate is the sulfur product most commonly used. Spread the lime or sulfur evenly through your garden and incorporate it into the soil by turning or tilling.
Sample Soil Test Report:
Crop: Vegetable garden
*223. Fertilizer recommendations: Apply 2 lbs of 10-10-10 per square foot. For additional information on fertilization, see note 19 (enclosed).
*619. Lime recommendations: None needed.
You might decide to add fertilizer to your garden as a result of your soil test. Keep reading to learn how to fertilize your vegetable garden.
