Vegetable Garden Soil

by C. Colston Burrell

Reading a Vegetable Garden Soil Test Report

Testing the nutrient levels in your soil is an important step toward improving your vegetable garden soil. The soil test results may advise you to raise the pH by adding a recommended amount of lime to the soil. Ground dolomitic limestone is best and can be applied at any time of the year without harm to the plants.

You may be advised to lower the pH by adding a recommended amount of a sulfur product. Ammonium sulfate is the sulfur product most commonly used. Spread the lime or sulfur evenly through your garden and incorporate it into the soil by turning or tilling.

Sample Soil Test Report:
Sample No. Dirty
NO. OE. AC.
Soil Type Clayey
Slope
Soil Prod. Group
Last Crop
Name
Yield
Last Crops Fertilization, Ib/A
N None Applied
P2O5 None Applied
K2O None Applied
Last Lime Application
Mo. Prev.
T/A 1-5 Lb/100
Soil pH 7.5
P Ib/A 120 VH
K Ib/A 314 VH
Ca Ib/A 2400 VH
Mg Ib/A 240 VH
OM %
SS ppm
NO3-N ppm
Zn ppm 6.1
Mn ppm 16.1
Cu ppm 0.7
Fe ppm 9.4
B ppm 1.6
Crop: Vegetable garden
*223. Fertilizer recommendations: Apply 2 lbs of 10-10-10 per square foot. For additional information on fertilization, see note 19 (enclosed).
*619. Lime recommendations: None needed.

You might decide to add fertilizer to your garden as a result of your soil test. Keep reading to learn how to fertilize your vegetable garden.

