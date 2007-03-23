Vegetable Garden Soil

Analysis of Organic Fertilizers for Vegetable Gardens



Manure is one source for organic

fertilizer.







Analysis of Organic Fertilizers

A variety of organic fertilizers are available to vegetable gardeners. Different fertilizers are good for different soil deficiencies; because these fertilizers tend to be unbalanced, you'll probably want to use a mix of two or more fertilizers to meet your soil needs.

Fertilizer N-P-K* Dried Blood 13-1.5-0 Kelp 3-22-0 Cottonseed Meal 6-2.6-2 Cattle Manure 0.5-0.3-0.5 Horse Manure 0.6-0.3-0.5 Chicken Manure 0.9-0.5-0.8





On the next page, find our how-to guide to fertilizing your



* (N = Nitrogen, P = Phosphorus, K = Potassium)On the next page, find our how-to guide to fertilizing your vegetable garden

Want more information about vegetable gardens? Visit these links: