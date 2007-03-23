Vegetable Garden Soil

Analysis of Organic Fertilizers for Vegetable Gardens
Manure is one source for organic
fertilizer.
Analysis of Organic Fertilizers
|Fertilizer
|N-P-K*
|Dried Blood
|13-1.5-0
|Kelp
|3-22-0
|Cottonseed Meal
|6-2.6-2
|Cattle Manure
|0.5-0.3-0.5
|Horse Manure
|0.6-0.3-0.5
|Chicken Manure
|0.9-0.5-0.8
