How to Install a Water Garden Pond

The final hole should match the liner's shape.

Installing a prefabricated liner is another easy option for gardeners wanting to install a water garden pond without having to look to professionals for help. The step-by-step instructions below will help you get started.

1. Outline the pool's position with a piece of garden hose. Dig out the hole two inches wider and deeper than the required depth, making sure to take into account any built-in shelves. The final excavation should be a perfect image of the liner's form.

" " Place the shell atop two inches of wet sand.

2. Line the excavation with two inches of wet sand, checking as you go to make sure the base is level. Place the shell in the hole.

" " Stones can be placed around the edges of the liner.

3. Add water slowly, filling in the area around the shell with sand as you go. Add edging if desired.

