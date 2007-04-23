Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev Next  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Lawn & Garden
  4. Gardening
  5. Garden Design

How to Install a Water Garden Pond

by the Editors of Publications International, Ltd.

How to Build a Waterfall with a Flexible Liner

Step 1

The flexible liners available to home gardeners are not only useful for building garden ponds -- they are useful for building waterfalls. Follow the step-by-step instructions below to get started.

1. Dig out individual basins.

Advertisement

Step 2

2. Cover excavation with flexible liner.

Step 3

3. Use rocks to conceal liner and edges.

Step 4

4. Install pump and add water.

Looking for more information about water gardens? Try these:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

New Sharing Website Links Farmers, Saves Seeds

'Warm Snap': What Happens When Trees and Shrubs Flower Early?

Backyard-Free Gardens: How to Grow Without Space

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement