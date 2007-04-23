How to Install a Water Garden Pond

How to Build a Waterfall with a Flexible Liner

Step 1

The flexible liners available to home gardeners are not only useful for building garden ponds -- they are useful for building waterfalls. Follow the step-by-step instructions below to get started.

1. Dig out individual basins.

Advertisement

" " Step 2

2. Cover excavation with flexible liner.

" " Step 3

3. Use rocks to conceal liner and edges.

" " Step 4

4. Install pump and add water.

Looking for more information about water gardens? Try these: