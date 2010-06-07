Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
START COUNTDOWNNEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Home Improvement
  4. Home DIY
  5. DIY Projects

Top 10 DIY Safety Tips

by Sara Elliott
Home Construction Image Gallery Before you tackle any home improvement job, protect the entire family. See more home construction pictures.
Home Construction Image Gallery Before you tackle any home improvement job, protect the entire family. See more home construction pictures.
Ableimages/Photodisc/Getty Images

If you've decided to do a little DIY rehab on your home, you're not alone. Spending on home improvement projects in the United States is expected to rise 4.9 percent in 2010, the first jump since the second quarter of 2007. That's a lot of paint, flooring, drywall and nails.

If you're planning on making your home a little homier this year, there are a couple of things you should consider before you grab a hammer. No project is worth risking serious injury. Whether you're painting, putting in a sunroom or just puttering around the garage, make safety your top priority.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

Pressure Washing: An Oh So Satisfying Clean

How to Fix Drywall Holes

DIY Backsplash: How to Update Your Kitchen in a Flash

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement