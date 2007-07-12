Window Treatment Ideas

© One of country style's most appealing qualities is its ability to tug the heartstrings. This typical curtain in muslin tieback panels trimmed in ball fringe does just that.

With its insistence on casual comfort and its gentle reminder of roots in the past, country is America's fastest-growing decorating style, and window treatment style is no exception. It's not a single look, but many looks, from dark and primitive to sunny and whimsical. For a style with so many interpretations, any specific brand of country is greatly aided in definition by the statement made at the windows.

For a light, whimsical country style free of a literal replay of the past, the windows can feature fresh, upbeat colors instead of a more somber historic palette. A romantic, cottage country look favored in many dining rooms has its stage set with patterned curtains with knotted swag valances. Or, for a country look that's brimming with old-fashioned flavor, a simple set of panels trimmed in ball fringe says it all.

