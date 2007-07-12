Window Treatment Ideas

Heart of Country
With its insistence on casual comfort and its gentle reminder of roots in the past, country is America's fastest-growing decorating style, and window treatment style is no exception. It's not a single look, but many looks, from dark and primitive to sunny and whimsical. For a style with so many interpretations, any specific brand of country is greatly aided in definition by the statement made at the windows.
For a light, whimsical country style free of a literal replay of the past, the windows can feature fresh, upbeat colors instead of a more somber historic palette. A romantic, cottage country look favored in many dining rooms has its stage set with patterned curtains with knotted swag valances. Or, for a country look that's brimming with old-fashioned flavor, a simple set of panels trimmed in ball fringe says it all.
