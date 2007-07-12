Window Treatment Ideas

© With these stagecoach-style bamboo shades on lower windows, no window treatments as companions on upper panes are required for a totally finished look.

Dining is an occasion requiring just the right atmosphere, and window treatments can play an integral part in attaining it. It's no coincidence that dining room lighting is often governed by a rheostat, allowing the artificial light to be controlled to fit the mood. What works at night also works during the day. Controlling the amount of sunlight spilling onto the dining room table during the daytime hours helps bring the desired mood for dining.

Shades are one of the most versatile window treatments and therefore merit special consideration in establishing the appropriate ambiance in the dining room. Bamboo shades, even fully closed, allow trickles of light to dapple the table. Fabric-covered or woven shades, pulled up only a little, permit just enough natural light to stream through at the bottom. Shades that roll down from the top instead of the bottom serve yet a different function, allowing in the light from upper windows while retaining privacy below.

