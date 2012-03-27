10 Signs You're a Disorganized Mess

" " Wishing for a kitchen that looked like this? You're not alone! George Doyle/Stockbyte/ Thinkstock

I know about this one. Throughout my adolescence, our dining room table was mainly used for special occasions, a process that involved careful excavation without messing up the piles. Or, if it was used for a common meal, the routine was to nudge the stack over a little, find a space and put your plate down.

Other than that, we ate wherever. Calendars, bills, fliers, mail, cards, permission slips, homework and who knows what else were usually camped out on the table. Occasionally flowers, too, so that was nice at least.

Point is, if your table is not being used for eating, that could mean your organizational skills are a little underdeveloped (as ours apparently were at the time). Same goes for the garage that cannot hold cars, the closets that cannot hold clothes, and all those sorry attics and basements out there that cannot fit anything else because they are already stuffed to the rafters (or I-beams as it were).