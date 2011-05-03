How to Get Burnt Food Off Pots

You may find a recipe and cringe just from reading it -- imagining the time it'll take to stand at the sink scrubbing away at the burnt food covering the lining of the pots and pans. With these simple tips, you will search out broiling recipes, just to see how easily the pots can be cleaned. Read the advice listed below and learn about how you can get burnt food off pots.
- Soap and water Fill your pot with hot, soapy water. Let the pot soak for an hour or so. Spill out the water, and wash as usual. You may have to repeat this for very stubborn, burnt-on food.
- Vinegar Soak a dishcloth in white vinegar and lay it on top of the burnt food in the pot or pan. Wait approximately an hour and allow the vinegar to work its magic. When you come back, the food will wipe away easily [source: rd].
- Baking Soda Sprinkle baking soda on top of the burnt food at the bottom of your pot. Pour a few tablespoons of water and leave the pot overnight. Scour the pot in the morning. The food debris will come off easily. Be aware that baking soda will leave marks on the surface of aluminum pans [source: Martha Stewart].
- Salt An easy way to clean burnt food off of non-stick pots is to fill the pots with water and add a few tablespoons of salt. Let the pot soak for a few hours, and then bring the salt water to a boil. Spill out the water and wash the pot as usual [source: Martha Stewart].