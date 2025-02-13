How to Remove Sticker Residue in 4 Easy Steps

There are lots of options here. Pick the method that's most convenient for you.

Olive Oil or Cooking Oil

Apply a small amount of olive oil or cooking oil to the sticker residue. Let it sit for a few minutes to break down the adhesive. Use a soft cloth or paper towel to gently rub the area in a circular motion until the residue starts to lift.

Baking Soda and Water Paste

If the residue persists, mix baking soda and water to create a thick paste. Spread the paste over the sticky residue and let it sit for a few minutes. Then, use a damp cloth to gently rub the paste into the area and remove the adhesive residue.

Rubbing Alcohol

Dampen a paper towel or soft cloth with rubbing alcohol and press it onto the sticky area. Let it sit for a minute to help break down the adhesive. Gently rub the area until the residue is gone, and then wipe clean with a damp cloth.

Nail Polish Remover

For tougher adhesive spots, use nail polish remover with acetone. Apply a small amount to a paper towel and rub it onto the sticky residue. Be cautious on painted or sensitive surfaces, as acetone can cause damage.

Peanut Butter

Believe it or not, peanut butter can work wonders for removing sticker residue. Spread a small amount over the sticky area and let it sit for a few minutes. The oils in peanut butter help loosen the adhesive, making it easier to wipe away with a damp cloth.