How to Shrink Clothes in the Wash

" " Sweaters and other clothes made out of wool are fairly easy to shrink in the dryer. mapodile/Getty Images

So, you want to shrink your turtleneck, but not so much it becomes a wardrobe addition for your miniature Schnauzer. First step: Consider the fabric.

You can even shrink an article of clothing down a few sizes in just one wash-dry cycle, depending on the material. If you want to shrink items just a small amount, check their size at various points during the wash and dry cycles. Also, consider starting the dry cycle on medium rather than high heat to mitigate over-shrinkage. When the clothing is just right, remove it. If the newly-shrunken item is still wet, then continue to dry it with the air-dry setting on the dryer [source: Khalid].

Advertisement

For best results, follow these recommendations for various fabrics:

Cotton: Wash on the highest heat available, then transfer immediately to the dryer. Dry on any heat, because the tumble of the dryer will cause the piece to lose moisture, thus the garment fibers will contract [source: Cavanaugh].

Wool or wool blends: Wash on high heat, ideally on a short cycle. Then, put in the dryer on low heat. Repeat as needed to achieve the desired size [source: The Idle Man]. You can also spot-shrink sweater cuffs that have stretched out of shape. Simply boil water, dampen the cuffs with the hot water, re-shape them as desired, and then blow dry with a hair dryer on a high setting [source: Real Simple].

Polyester: Some garments will shrink, some won't. It's a synthetic fabric that holds up well against the elements, which is why it's a desired material. For those that are shrinkable, it may take a few laundry cycles for the drama to really unfold. Polyester holds up to heat well, so feel free to go for the hottest settings on your washer and dryer. Wash and dry the polyester items over and over until you've achieved the perfect size. If it's still too big try applying an iron set to low to medium temperature to the garment when it's damp. Be careful not to stretch the fabric, just heat it with the iron. Continue ironing until it is no longer damp, then check for size again [source: HomeQuicks].

Depending on the fabric, you can take your clothes down a size, or two, or even three!

Related Articles

Sources