Did you know salt is an excellent stain remover? Duncan Smith/Photodisc/ ­Getty Images

­Salt is a super stain remover on clothing, helps maintain bright colors, and can even eliminate sticky spots on your iron. It can also reduce yellowing in clothes and mildew on shower curtains. This article includes hints on how salt can be used while doing the laundry. We'll start with the care of colors. Please note: None of these tips should be tried with dry-clean-only fabrics.

­

Advertisement

­