Ultimate Guide to Concrete Countertops

Environmental Implications of Concrete Countertops
Environmentally speaking, concrete countertops present a mixed bag of bad and good.
On the bad side, concrete uses a lot of cement. Cement production requires a great deal of energy for the high-temperature processing of limestone and other materials. Between the different stages of cement manufacture, the cement industry is one of two primary producers of carbon dioxide (CO2), creating up to 10 percent of worldwide emissions of this gas [sources: van Oss and Brehm]. Limestone, sand, clay and aggregates are mined from the earth by tons to make concrete, disrupting habitats and leaving vast craters in the earth. Additionally, making concrete removes fresh water from the environment, currently at the rate of over 2.2 trillion lbs (1 gigatonne) per year [source: van Oss].
Advertisement
Heavy metals, which can cause health problems and contaminate soil, water and food supplies, are part of the make up of some pigments, such as chromium oxide and cobalt blue. Acid stains and sealants can release Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) that pollute the air, creating respiratory problems and contributing to the formation of ozone in the Earth's atmosphere.
On the good side, your concrete countertop probably won't need to be replaced for generations. With care and maintenance, it can last for 75 years. When it needs replacing, the countertop can be recycled for different uses or broken into aggregate for fresh concrete.
Because concrete is so important to our everyday life, numerous institutions work to reduce its negative impact. The Concrete Countertops Institute promotes the use of waste materials as aggregate and cement supplements. Civil and environmental engineers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology are experimenting with reorganizing the nanoparticles in concrete to reduce CO2 emissions. And the U.S. Army has developed technology that makes concrete repel water without harmful sealants.
For lots more information on concrete countertops, interior decorating and related topics, design your eyes over the links below.
Related HowStuffWorks Articles
More Great Links
Sources
- Auburn University. "Timeline of Concrete." College of Architecture, Design and Construction. 1996. 16 Sept. 2008. http://www.auburn.edu/academic/architecture/bsc/classes/bsc314/timeline/timeline.htm.
- Bouknight, Joanne Keller. "New Kitchen Idea Book." Newtown, CT: The Taunton Press, 2004.
- Brehm, Denise. "Nanoengineered concrete could cut carbon dioxide emissions." Massachusetts Institute of Technology News Office. Civil and Environmental Engineering. January 30, 2007. Massachusetts Institute of Technology. 11 Sept. 2008. http://web.mit.edu/newsoffice/2007/concrete.html.
- Carter, Tim. "Concrete Countertops." Ask the Builder. November 2004. 9 Sept. 2008. http://www.askthebuilder.com/540-Concrete-Countertops.shtml.
- Cement & Concrete Institute. "Guide to the safe use of Portland cements and concrete." 2006. 11 Sept. 2008. http://www.cnci.org.za/inf/leaflets_html/guide_safe.html. — Cheng, Fu-Tung. "Concrete Countertops: Design, Forms, and Finishes for the New Kitchen and Bath." Newtown, CT: The Taunton Press, 2002.
- Cheng, Fu-Tung. "Concrete Countertops FAQ." Fine Homebuilding. June 3, 2002. Taunton Press. 9 Sept. 2008. http://www.taunton.com/finehomebuilding/how-to/artilces/concrete-countertops-faq.aspx. (Note: spelling is correct in URL.)
- Concrete Connections Administration. "Avoiding Ghosting." Concrete Connections. Troubleshooting. July 3, 2007. Concrete Countertops Institute. 9 Sept. 2008. http://www.concretecountertops.net/library.item.43/avoiding-ghosting.html.
- Concrete Connections Administration. "Basics: Using Metakaolin in Concrete Countertops." Concrete Connections. Pozzolans. June 28, 2006. Concrete Countertops Institute. 9 Sept. 2008. http://www.concretecountertops.net/library.item.20/the-use-of-metakaolin-in- concrete-countertops.html.
- Concrete Connections Administration. "Coloring Techniques for Concrete Countertops." Concrete Connections. Ideas. July 31, 2006. Concrete Countertops Institute. 9 Sept. 2008. http://www.concretecountertops.net/library.item.28/coloring-techniques-for- concrete-countertops.html.
- Concrete Connections Administration. "Cracks: Causes and Repair." Concrete Connections. Troubleshooting. June 20, 2006. Concrete Countertops Institute. 9 Sept. 2008. http://www.concretecountertops.net/library.item.3/cracks-causes-and-repair.html.
- Concrete Connections Administration. "Detailed Techniques for Achieving Color Consistency." Concrete Connections. Troubleshooting. June 28, 2006. Concrete Countertops Institute. 9 Sept. 2008. http://www.concretecountertops.net/library.item.17/detailed-techniques-for- achieving-color-consistency.html.
- Concrete Connections Administration. "Floral Edging for the 'Tuscan' Look." Concrete Connections. Ideas. June 23, 2006. Concrete Countertops Institute. 9 Sept. 2008. http://www.concretecountertops.net/library.item.8/ floral-edging-for-the-quot-tuscan-quot-look.html.
- Concrete Connections Administration. "Frequently Asked Questions." Concrete Connections. FAQ. 2006. Concrete Countertops Institute. 9 Sept. 2008. http://www.concretecountertops.net/modules.xoopsfaq/index.php?cat_id=3.
- Concrete Connections Administration. "The Role of Aggregate in concrete Countertop Mixes." Concrete Connections. Mix Design. September 9, 2006. Concrete Countertops Institute. 9 Sept. 2008. http://www.concretecountertops.net/library.item.41/the-role-of-aggregate-in- concrete-countertop-mixes.html.
- Concrete Connections Administration. "The Importance of Water/Cement Ratio." Concrete Connections. Mix Design. June 28, 2006. Concrete Countertops Institute. 9 Sept. 2008. http://www.concretecountertops.net/library.item.19/the-importance-of-water-cement-ratio.html.
- DIY Network. "Concrete Countertops" series. Rock Solid. Stone. Episode DROC-107. Undated. 9 Sept. 2008. http://www.diynetwork.com/diy/shows_droc/episode/0,,diy_21539_37348,00.html.
- DIY Network. "Concrete Countertops: Mixing the Concrete." Weekend Handyman. Cabinets, Countertops & Hardware. Episode WKH-104. Undated. 9 Sept. 2008. http://www.diynetwork.com/diy/shows_wkh/episode/0,2046,DIY_14346_26823,00.html.
- Encyclopaedia Britannica, 15th edition 30 volumes. "Building Construction." Macropaedia Volume 3, pp. 452-468. Chicago: Helen Hemingway Benton, Publisher, 1980.
- Encyclopaedia Britannica, 15th edition 30 volumes. "Cement." Macropaedia Volume 3, pp. 1075-1079. Chicago: Helen Hemingway Benton, Publisher, 1980.
- Encyclopaedia Britannica, 15th edition 30 volumes. "Concrete." Macropaedia Volume 4, pp. 1075-1079. Chicago: Helen Hemingway Benton, Publisher, 1980.
- Encyclopaedia Britannica, 15th edition 30 volumes. "concrete." Micropaedia Volume III, p. 66. Chicago: Helen Hemingway Benton, Publisher, 1980.
- Encyclopaedia Britannica, 15th edition 30 volumes. "Smeaton, John." Micropaedia Volume IX, p. 281. Chicago: Helen Hemingway Benton, Publisher, 1980.
- Environmental Protection Department, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government. "Proposal for Control of Volatile Organic Compound Emissions from Adhesives and Sealants." May 2008. 2 Oct, 2008. http://www.epd.gov.hk/epd/English/environmentinhk/air/pub_consult/files/ ConVOC_AS-eng.pdf.
- Farris, Jerri. "Idea Wise Kitchens: Inspiration and Information for the Do-It-Yourselfer." Chanhassen, MN: Creative Publishing International, Inc., 2004.
- Flietner, Maureen Blaney. "Concrete Countertop Basics." Bathrooms: A BOBVILA.COM Channel. 2006. 9 Sept. 2008. http://bathrooms.bobvila.com/Article/962.html.
- Girard, Jeffrey, P.E. "Are concrete countertops unsanitary?" Concrete Connections. Issues. August 18, 2006. Concrete Countertop Institute. 9 Sept. 2008. http://www.concretecountertops.net/library.item.31/are-concrete-countertops- unsanitary.html.
- Girard, Jeffrey, P.E. "Lightweight Concrete Mixes." Concrete Connections. Mix Design. September 5, 2006. Concrete Countertop Institute. 9 Sept. 2008. http://www.concretecountertops.net/library.item.33/lightweight-concrete-mixes.html.
- Girard, Jeffrey, P.E. "Making Concrete Countertops is Not Simple." Concrete Connections. Issues. February 13, 2008. Concrete Countertop Institute. 9 Sept. 2008. http://www.concretecountertops.net/library.item.56/making-concrete- countertops-is-not-simple.html
- Hamilton, Gene and Katie. Do It Right the First Time: What Every Homeowner Needs to Know Before the Work Begins. New York: Innova Publishing, 2004.
- Heather, Peter. "The Fall of Rome." BBC History. September 11, 2006. British Broadcasting Corporation. 16 Sept. 2008. http://www.bbc.co.uk/history/ancient/romans/fallofrome_article_06.shtml.
- Hillstrom, Susan Boyle. "Design Ideas for Kitchens." Upper Saddle River, NJ: Creative Homeowner, a Division of Federal Marketing Corp., 2005.
- Linetsky, Alla, P.Eng. "How to Make Environmentally Friendlier Concrete." Concrete Connections. Issues. March 16, 2007. Concrete Countertop Institute. 9 Sept. 2008. http://www.concretecountertops.net/library.item.45/how-to-make- environmentally-friendlier-concrete.html.
- Pennock, Alex, with Freed, Eric Corey, Corser, Lydia, and Traber, Andrea. "Choose the Best Countertop Material for Your Home -- and the Environment." GreenHomeGuide. April 18, 2006. U.S. Green Building Council. 9 Sept. 2008. http://www.greenhomeguide.com/index.php/knowhow/entry/852/C219.
- Snyder, O. Peter, Jr., Ph.D. "The Reduction of E. Coli on Various Countertop Surfaces." Hospitality Institute of Technology and Management. March 22, 1999. 10 Sept. 2008. http://www.hi-tm.com/Documents/Countertops.html.
- United States Army engineer Research and Development Center. "Mold Prevention through the Novel Use of In situ Electrochemistry to Eliminate Water Seepage in Concrete Structures." The Presidential Green Chemistry Challenge Awards Program: Summary of 2005 Award Entries and Recipients. June, 2005. U.S. EPA. 9 Sept. 2008. http://www.epa.gov/greenchemistry/publ/docs/award_entries_and_ recipents2005[1].pdf-AdobeReader.
- United States Environmental Protection Agency. "Consumer's Guide to Radon Reduction." Indoor Air Quality. December 2006. U.S. Government. 10 Sept, 2008. http://www.epa.gov/radon/pubs/consguid.html.
- United States Environmental Protection Agency. "What information do you have about radiation in granite countertops?" Find and Answer. August 8, 2008. U.S. Government. 7 Sept. 2008. http://www.epa.gov/reg3artd. (Path to question). http://radiation.custhelp.com/cgi-bin/radiation.cfg/php/enduser/std_adp.php? p_faqid=5315&p_created=1217344512&p_sid=nrS1AHdj&p_accessibility= 0&p_redirect=&p_lva=5309&p_sp=cF9zcmNoPTEmcF9zb3J0X2J5PSZw X2dyaWRzb3J0PSZwX3Jvd19jbnQ9MywzJnBfcHJvZHM9MTY5LDE4NiZw X2NhdHM9JnBfcHY9Mi4xODYmcF9jdj0mcF9wYWdlPTE*&p_li=&p_topview=1 (URL for question and answers.)
- van Oss, Hendrik G. and Padovani, Amy C. "Cement Manufacture and the Environment, Part II: Environmental Challenges and Opportunities." Journal of Industrial Technology, Vol. 7, No. 1, 2003. Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Yale University. 2 Oct, 2008. http://www.wbcsd.ch/web/projects/cement/tf4/JIE-article-winter-2003-part-2.pdf.
- Yegul, Fikret. "Roman Building Technology and Architecture." Undated. University of California, Santa Barbara. 11 Sept. 2008. http://archserve.id.ucsb.edu/arthistory/152k/concrete.html.
- Yu, K. N., Balendran, R. V., Koo, S.Y., and Cheung, T. "Silica Fume as a Radon Retardant from Concrete." Abstract: Environ. Sci. Technol., 34 (11), 2284-2287, 2000. April 21, 2000. American Chemical Society. 10 Sept. 2008. http://pubs.acs.org/cgi-bin/abstract.cgi/esthag/2000/34/i11/abs/es991134j.html