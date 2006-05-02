How to Do Home Electrical Repairs

Is your home susceptible to power outages due to the local utility company, wind storms, or other problems? Even if it"s not, you would be well served to make an emergency blackout kit that includes the following items:





Some items for a blackout kit.



Candles or oil lamps and matches for area lighting

Flashlight, battery lantern, or other auxiliary light source for troubleshooting





Correct and up-to-date circuit directory posted on main entrance panel door





Tool kit with appropriate tools for making electrical repairs





Circuit tester, preferably the voltage-readout type





Two replacement plug fuses of each amperage rating in use, preferably Type S





Four replacement cartridge fuses, including main fuses, of each amperage rating in use





One replacement pull circuit breaker of a rating equal to the smallest size in use or one of each size in use





One replacement double-pull circuit breaker of each amperage rating in use





Selection of lightbulbs





One replacement duplex receptacle to match existing units





One replacement single-pole switch to match existing units





One replacement three-way or other special switches to match existing units





Wirenuts and electrical tape

With a little preparation and knowledge, you"ll be able to handle your next power outage without being left in the dark.

It also takes preparation and knowledge to do repairs and maintenance checks on home electrical receptacles. We"ll show you how to perform these tasks in the next section.