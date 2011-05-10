How to Install Architectural Shingles

At no place on your shingle roof should the shingles line up exactly with the shingles in the previous row.

Lay one row of shingles, starting from the lower left corner of the roof. This row should project half an inch (1.27 centimeters) over the eaves. Nail down the shingles as you go along.

Lay the next row of shingles, directly on top of the first row, making the row two tiles thick.

When laying the shingles for the top row, cut 6 inches (15.2 centimeters) from the first shingle in the left corner of the roof using the utility knife. Place a whole shingle next to it. Continue laying down shingles until the row is complete. Nail down the shingles as you go along.

The next row is placed so that it overlaps the previous (in this case, double thickness) row by half an inch (1.27 centimeters). Cut 12 inches (30.4 centimeters) off the length of the first shingle that you lay. Then lay down whole tiles to the end of the row, trimming the last shingle so that it fits correctly.

Continue laying and nailing down shingles in this manner. Cut off 6 inches (15.2 centimeters) more from the first shingle of the row than you cut off at the beginning of the previous row. This will ensure that the shingles in the previous row don't line up exactly with those in the new row. Eventually you'll start over again with a complete shingle at the start of the next row. Keep repeating the procedure until you reach the top of the roof.

Install the shingles on the other side of the roof in the same way.