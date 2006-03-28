There's nothing like an oily salad dressing to make a pile of lettuce taste like a delectable meal. This dressing is also a delicious accessory for vegetables, but it can cause serious laundry stains and spots on furniture. Follow these stain removal directions to keep oily dressing from leaving a stain on clothing and household surfaces.

How to Remove Oily Salad Dressing Stains From:

Acetate, Carpet (synthetic or wool), Rayon, Silk, Triacetate, Wool

Blot up the excess and sponge (the method of using a dampened pad to apply light strokes, moving outward from the center of the stain) the area with a dry-cleaning solvent such as Afta Cleaning Fluid. Apply a dry spotter and cover the stain with an absorbent pad moistened with dry spotter. Let the pad remain in place as long as any stain is being removed. Change the pad as it picks up the stain. Keep the pad and stain moist with dry spotter. Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining material and residue from stain removers) the area with the dry-cleaning solvent. If the stain persists, sponge the area with water and apply a wet spotter and a few drops of white vinegar. Cover the stain with an absorbent pad dampened with wet spotter. Let the pad remain in place as long as any stain is being removed, changing the pad as it picks up the stain. Keep both the pad and stain most with wet spotter and vinegar. Flush with water and repeat the procedure until no more stain is removed. Allow to dry.

How to Remove Oily Salad Dressing Stains From:

Acrylic Fabric, Cotton, Linen, Modacrylic, Nylon, Olefin , Polyester, Spandex

Blot up the excess spill and sponge the area with K2r Spot Lifter , a dry-cleaning solvent. Apply a dry spotter and cover with an absorbent pad moistened with dry spotter. Let it remain in place as long as any stain is being removed. Change the pad as it picks up the stain. To help loosen any set stains, tamp (the method of bringing a brush down with light strokes on stained durable fabrics and materials) the area occasionally, blotting up any loose material. Flush with a liquid dry-cleaning solvent. If a trace of the stain remains, sponge with water and apply a wet spotter. Tamp the stain again, blotting up any loosened particles. Flush with water and repeat if necessary. Allow to dry.

How to Remove Oily Salad Dressing Stains From:

Acrylic Plastic, Aluminum, Asphalt, Bamboo,Cane, Ceramic Glass/Tile, Cork, Glass, Linoleum, Paint (flat or gloss), Pewter, Plexiglas, Polyurethane, Porcelain Dishes, Stainless Steel, Vinyl Clothing, Vinyl Tile, Vinyl Wallcovering

Blot up any excess dressing. Wipe the surface with a cloth or sponge dipped in warm sudsy water. Rinse, well and wipe dry.

How to Remove Oily Salad Dressing Stains From:

Bluestone, Brick, Concrete, Flagstone, Granite, Limestone, Masonry Tile, Sandstone, Slate, Terrazzo

Wash with a strong solution of washing soda or detergent (not soap) and warm water. If oily stain remains, cover with a paste made with fuller's earth (a claylike substance used to absorb oils) and hot water. Leave overnight. Rinse with clear water and repeat if necessary.

How to Remove Oily Salad Dressing Stains From:

Leather

Gently blot up the excess. Often, application of Fiebing's Saddle Soap will remove any residue. If this doesn't completely remove the stain, rub a thick paste of fuller's earth and water over the stain. Leave it to dry, then brush (the method of using a stiff-bristled brush to sweep staining material up onto a piece of paper) the powder off. Repeat application of paste if necessary. Follow with Tannery Vintage Leather Cleaner & Conditioner or Fiebing's Saddle Soap to condition the leather.

How to Remove Oily Salad Dressing Stains From:

Marble

Remove any excess spill, then wipe the stain with a cloth dipped in warm sudsy water. Rinse well and wipe dry with a clean cloth. If any residue remains, mix a poultice of water, powdered detergent, and bleach. Apply to the stain and cover with a damp cloth to retard evaporation. After the stain has been bleached out and the oil removed, rinse thoroughly with water and wipe dry.

How to Remove Oily Salad Dressing Stains From:

Silver

Wash immediately after use in hot sudsy water, because silver can be damaged by foods containing acids or egg. Then rinse thoroughly in hot water and wipe dry immediately with a soft cloth to prevent tarnish.

How to Remove Oily Salad Dressing Stains From:

Suede

Blot up the excess dressing. Then dip a cloth into ground cornmeal and rub it into the stain, using a circular motion. When dry, gently brush off the powder with a wire brush. Repeat cornmeal application if necessary. If stain persists, test lemon juice on an inconspicuous place. If suede isn't damaged, rub the area with lemon juice and hold it in the steam from a boiling teakettle for a few minutes. Brush with a wire brush.

How to Remove Oily Salad Dressing Stains From:

Wallpaper

Make a paste of cornstarch and water. Apply to the stain and allow to dry. Brush off the powder and repeat if necessary. If the stain persists, make a paste of fuller's earth and a small amount of dry-cleaning solvent. Apply to stain and allow to dry. Brush off.

How to Remove Oily Salad Dressing Stains From:

Wood

Note: Wooden salad bowls and utensils should not be washed with dishwashing detergent -- merely wipe off the dressing with a dishcloth dampened with clear water. For other wood surfaces, mix dishwashing detergent in hot water and swish to make a great volume of suds. Dip a cloth in only the foam and apply to the stain. Rinse with a clean cloth moistened with clear water. Polish or wax wood furniture, floors, or woodwork as soon as possible.

Oily salad dressing is delicious, but dangerous to clothing and other materials. These spot removal tips should keep your household surfaces free of oil slicks.

