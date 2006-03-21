How to Remove Cherry Stains

Is doing your laundry the pits because of stubborn cherry stains? Follow these techniques to get your whites as white as they can be.

Remove Cherry Stains From:

Acetate, Carpet/Synthetic, Carpet/Wool, Fiberglass,

Rayon, Rope, Triacetate, Wool

Sponge (the method of using light strokes with a dampened pad working outward from the center of the stain) with cool water. Then sponge the area with lemon juice (or rub the cut sides of a slice of lemon over the stain). Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining materials and residue from stain removers) with water. Blot as much excess liquid as possible and allow to dry. If stain still persists, apply a wet spotter. Cover with an absorbent pad moistened with wet spotter. Let stand as long as any stain is being removed. Change the pad as it picks up the stain. Keep the pad and stained area moist with wet spotter. Flush with water. If any trace of stain still appears, moisten the area with an enzyme presoak product (follow directions on label). Cover with a clean absorbent pad that has been dipped in the solution and wrung almost dry. Let it stand for 30 minutes. Add enough solution to keep the stain and pad moist, but do not allow the wet area to spread. When no more stain is visible, flush thoroughly with water and allow to air dry.

Remove Cherry Stains From:

Acrylic Fabric, Modacrylic, Nylon,

Olefin, Polyester, Spandex

Sponge with cool water immediately. Then sponge with lemon juice or rub a lemon slice over the stain. Flush with water. Blot as much excess liquid as is possible and allow to dry. If any trace of stain still exists, pre-soak (the method of soaking in the washer or in a sink or tub before washing) in a solution of 1 quart warm water, 1/2 teaspoon liquid dishwashing or laundry detergent, and 1 tablespoon white vinegar for 15 minutes. Rinse with water and launder as soon as possible.

Remove Cherry Stains From:

Acrylic Plastic, Aluminum, Asphalt, Bamboo, Brass,

Bronze, Cane, Ceramic Glass/Tile, Copper, Enamel,

Glass, Grout, Iron, Paint/Flat, Paint/Gloss, Plexiglas,

Polyurethane, Porcelain Dishes, Porcelain Fixtures,

Stainless Steel, Vinyl Clothing, Vinyl Wallcovering

Wipe up any excess spill with a cloth or sponge dipped in warm sudsy water. Rinse well and wipe dry.

Remove Cherry Stains From:

Bluestone, Brick, Concrete, Flagstone,

Granite, Masonry Tile, Slate, Terrazzo

Wipe up excess spill. Wash area with a solution of washing soda or detergent (not soap) and water. Use a soft cloth or soft-bristled brush. Rinse thoroughly with clear water and allow to dry.

Remove Cherry Stains From:

Cork, Linoleum, Vinyl Tile

Wipe up excess spill and wash the area with a solution of washing soda or detergent and water. Use a soft-bristled brush or cloth to scrub gently. Rinse thoroughly with clear water and allow to dry. If stain persists, wipe area with a cloth dampened in a solution of 1 tablespoon oxalic acid and 1 pint water. Rinse well and wipe dry. Re-polish the surface if necessary.

Caution: oxalic acid is poisonous; use with care and wear rubber gloves.

Remove Cherry Stains From:

Cotton, Linen

Test fabric for colorfastness. If color doesn't change, stretch the stain over a bowl; fasten in place with a rubber band. Pour boiling water through the fabric from the height of 2 or 3 feet. Avoid splatters. This procedure must be done immediately. If stain persists, soak in a solution of 1 quart warm water and 1/2 teaspoon detergent for 15 minutes. Rinse with water. Sponge area with rubbing alcohol and launder as soon as possible.

Remove Cherry Stains From:

Leather, Suede

Blot up any excess liquid. Mix a solution of mild soap in lukewarm water. Swish to create a great volume of suds. Apply only the foam with a sponge. Wipe with a clean dry cloth. On leather only, follow with Tannery Vintage Leather Cleaner & Conditioner or Fiebing's Saddle Soap to condition

the leather.

Remove Cherry Stains From:

Marble

After wiping up any excess liquid, wipe surface with a cloth or sponge dipped in warm sudsy water. Rinse well and wipe dry. If any stain or discoloration remains, mix a poultice of water, powdered detergent, and chlorine bleach. Apply a thick paste to the stain and cover with a damp cloth to retard evaporation. When the stain has been bleached out, rinse thoroughly and dry.

Remove Cherry Stains From:

Silver

Wash silver as soon as possible in hot sudsy water. Rinse in hot water and dry immediately with a soft cloth to prevent tarnish.

Remove Cherry Stains From:

Wood

Mix dishwashing detergent in hot water and swish to make a great volume of suds. Dip a cloth in only the foam and apply to the stain. Rinse with a clean cloth dampened with clear water. If any stain remains, rub the area with a cloth dampened in a solution of 1 tablespoon oxalic acid to 1 pint water. Rinse well and wipe dry. Wax or polish as soon as possible.

You no longer have to be red-faced over embarrassing cherry stains, as long as you follow the above stain removal tips.

