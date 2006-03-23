How to Remove Red Dye Stains

Follow these steps to remove red dye stains from washable fabrics such as Acrylic Fabric, Cotton, Linen, Modacrylic, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester and Spandex:

Soak the item in a solution of 1 quart warm water, 1/2 teaspoon liquid dishwashing or laundry detergent, and 1 tablespoon ammonia for 30 minutes.

Rinse well.

If stain persists:

Soak in a solution of 1 quart warm water and 1 tablespoon white vinegar for 1 hour. Use white vinegar with care on cotton and linen.

Rinse well with water and allow to dry.

If stain is set:

Try applying rubbing alcohol to the area and tamping (the method of bringing a brush down with light strokes on stained durable fabrics and materials).

As stain loosens, blot liquid and stain with absorbent pad.

Keep both the stain and pad moist with alcohol and change pad as it picks up stain.

Allow to dry.

As a last resort for any remaining traces of stain: