How to Remove Water Spots

Fabrics
Water spots on fabrics are caused by the dislodging of sizing or finishing agents found in many garments. Water dislodges these agents and causes them to form rings on the material surface.
Follow these steps to remove water spots from fabrics such as Acetate, Acrylic Fabric, Carpet (synthetic or wool), Cotton, Fiberglass, Linen, Modacrylic, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester, Rayon, Silk, Spandex, Triacetate or Wool:
- To remove water spots, dampen the entire area with water and allow to dry.
- Spots may also be removed by holding the area in the steam from a boiling kettle.
- If the garment can be ironed, press while still damp.