How to Remove Water Spots

Water spots on fabrics are caused by the dislodging of sizing or finishing agents found in many garments. Water dislodges these agents and causes them to form rings on the material surface.

Follow these steps to remove water spots from fabrics such as Acetate, Acrylic Fabric, Carpet (synthetic or wool), Cotton, Fiberglass, Linen, Modacrylic, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester, Rayon, Silk, Spandex, Triacetate or Wool:

