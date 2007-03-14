Onion Types
Onions come in bulbing and green onion varieties, although any onion type can be eaten as a green onion. Bulbing onions are divided into long-day and short-day types, as we learned on the previous page. Long-day onions produce bulbs in the summer months in northern climates, while short-day onions prefer the cool winter months of the South.
Green Onion (Scallion, Bunching) Types:
- Evergreen Long White Bunching, harvest at 120 days, produce long silvery-white stalks in bunches and will not form bulbs.
- Beltsville Bunching, harvest at 120 days, is heat-tolerant and has a mild flavor.
Bulbing onions come in long-day and short-day varieties.
- Southport Red Globe, harvest at 110 days, long-day, has sweet, purple-red flesh.
- Yellow Sweet Spanish, harvest at 110 days, long-day, has large, white flesh.
- Bermuda, harvest at 185 days, short-day, is large and produces white flesh with a mild flavor.
- Yellow Granax (also known as Vidalia), harvest at 120 days, short-day, is large with white flesh.
- Walla Walla Sweet, harvest at 56 days, is cold hardy with sweet white flesh.
- Redwing, harvest at 59 days, is the best red.
