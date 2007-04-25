Annuals Garden Design

Annual flowers bloom all summer long, giving constant color where perennials bloom once and then fade away.

Since annuals are plants that grow fast, they have many practical uses in and out of the garden.

Use annuals to fill gardens that will later be used for perennial borders when the budget permits or the plants have multiplied enough to fill the space. Because annuals stay in bloom for several months at a time, they are used for constancy in gardens where other plants come in and go out of bloom.

Grow some annuals with everlasting flowers to dry for winter arrangements. There are many wonderful annuals to choose from. Those listed in the sidebar on the right are easily dried if spread out in a warm, dark, airy place. Grow a few for yourself and some extras to give away as gifts.

If seedlings of everlasting annuals are not available at your local garden center, consider starting your own seedlings indoors.

These popular everlasting annuals are sure to please:

Cockscomb : These plume or comb-shape flowers blossom in bright red, orange, or yellow.

Annual baby's breath : These are cloudlike drifts of small white flowers.

Bells of Ireland : They are notable for their spikes of green trumpet-shape flowers.

Globe amaranth : These ball-shape flowers decorate the garden with white, pink, purple, and orange blooms.

Love-in-a-mist : The maroon-striped seedpods of this flower stand out in any garden.

Statice : Choose this flower to decorate in bright sprays of pink, purple, yellow, white, and blue.

Strawflowers: Many enjoy these double daisylike flowers with straw-textured petals in red, pink, white, gold, and bronze.

