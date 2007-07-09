Bedroom Decorating Ideas

©Ruder Finn, Inc., Thomasville Furniture This bedroom's dark Colonial-style furniture is elegant and timeless.

This beautifully composed room, with its dark and boldly carved Colonial-style furniture, will never be out of style. Although incorporating global influences is a currently popular trend, all the elements here are handled in a controlled and timeless manner.

The zebra-skin rug, for example, and the Asian-inspired woven baskets add to the setting but don't monopolize our attention.

What does garner a second look? The handsome bed with its abundance of well-planned coverings and pillows, the romantic chandelier with its glass shades, and the architecture itself. From the detailed ceiling to the trio of French doors that serve as windows, the room exudes elegance.

Cognizant of its built-in charm, the owners abandoned patterns and opted instead for simple curtains, a casual sisal carpet, and walls the color of milky coffee.

A plain rattan chair -- rather than an ornate upholstered seat -- maintains the proper mood and affords an extra place to sit or dream.

