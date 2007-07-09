Bedroom Decorating Ideas

©Stacey Lapuk Interior Design Group A dark wall behind the bed helps to set the resting area apart.

This fascinating room packs a supercharged amount of globally inspired design appeal into a relatively small space. If you're at a loss as to what to do with your own bedroom, study the drama that unfolds within these walls. And what walls!

The story begins with their hot, persimmon-colored surface, which is repeated in the bed covering, the silk pillows, and the sunburstlike light fixture. The sea-grass rug tempers the warmness and so do the sheers, which drop like wings at each window.

Advertisement

Silvery candle-holders also interject a bit of coldness (and spiritually raise the energy level). But everything else -- the ottoman, the pottery dishes, and the lacquered trays -- basks in the heat. The bedroom be­comes even more exotic with the collection of stones, each set in an individual dish, and the interesting African-like stools and sculpture.

In this article, we've introduced a number of ideas for enhancing your bedroom's décor. Try the decorating ideas that appeal to you. Or, let our ideas inspire your imagination to create the perfect bedroom paradise for your home.

To get more decorating ideas as well as tips and information on decorating your home, visit: