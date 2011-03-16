10 Things to Consider when Buying House Paint

Of course, the type of paint you're looking for depends entirely on which part of the house you've decided to tackle. If you're not happy with interior colors, it's possible that you're not comfortable with the outside, either. Painting your exterior can seem like a monumental task, so starting with the basics and understanding what you're looking for can cut down on a lot of anxiety.

Solvent-based paint dries more slowly, while water-based is easier to clean up. If you're painting in the summer, or if you feel that you might need a little more time to get things just right, take this into consideration.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Next, consider the sheen, which depends on the traffic you expect: Gloss is toughest, and it helps with high-traffic areas, especially if you have kids. For trim, like door casings and shutters, semi-gloss is recommended: It's less shiny but still durable.

Satin, or low-luster, is easy to clean, while flat paint hides imperfections and is easier to touch up. If you have siding, consider the pros and cons of these two types.

In any case, it's best to start with a small quantity, paint a patch of wall in direct sunlight and see what happens. Like any complex chemical compound, there are a lot of factors that can change the appearance of any kind of paint, so you'll want to know what the future holds.