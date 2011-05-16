How to Install Gas Logs

Turn off the gas connection to your fireplace.

Distribute an even supply of sand across the burner pan. (The burner pan is at the bottom of the fireplace.) This will ensure that you have an even and consistent flame. It will also prevent or reduce any hissing that may come from your gas line.

Cover the sand with rock wool and vermiculite. These can be purchased at your local hardware store, and will produce the effect of a crackling flame with burning embers.

Place the grate over the burner pan.

Attach the artificial logs to the burner pan. Different types of gas fireplace require different installation for the logs. Most often, the logs and the burner pan will have corresponding pins and holes that you match up to ensure that the logs are securely in place and attached to the gas line. Make sure that the rock wool and vermiculite are visible under the logs to create the authentic fire effect.