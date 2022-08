There are lots of products on the market that claim to be the best at making your toilet sparkle, but some of the most effective ones were originally intended for other purposes and don’t contain the potent chemicals that typical cleaners do. Try dropping one or two denture or Alka-Seltzer tabs into the toilet. Let them dissolve and then give the bowl a quick scrub with your toilet brush – or sprinkle baking soda into the bowl and let sit for 20 minutes before quickly scrubbing it. A less conventional method is to use orange flavored Kool-Aid, which contains citric acid that helps break down the grime. Pour a packet of it into the bowl and let it sit overnight or for a few hours during the day, and then give it a scrub with your toilet brush.

Advertisement