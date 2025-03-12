How to Clean a Couch (and How Often)

Here are the steps to follow to clean a fabric sofa cushions.

Step 1: Remove Loose Debris

Start by removing couch cushions and vacuuming the entire couch, including under and between the cushions. Use a brush attachment to pick up dirt and pet hair. A dry scrub brush can also help loosen any stubborn debris stuck in the fabric.

Step 2: Spot Clean Stains

Check the cleaning instructions on your couch before choosing a cleaning solution. For water-safe fabrics, mix warm water with a bit of dish soap in a spray bottle and lightly mist the stain. If your couch requires solvent cleaning, use rubbing alcohol on a damp cloth and blot the stain gently.

Step 3: Deodorize With Baking Soda

Sprinkle baking soda over the entire couch to absorb odors and refresh the fabric. Let it sit for at least 15 minutes before vacuuming it with an upholstery attachment. This step is especially useful for fabric couches that have absorbed lingering smells.

Step 4: Deep Clean With an Upholstery Cleaning Machine

For a more thorough cleaning, use an upholstery cleaning machine or a steam cleaning method if your fabric allows it. Follow the machine's instructions and ensure you don't oversaturate the couch fabric. Allow the couch to air dry completely before using it again.

Step 5: Wash Cushion Covers (If Removable)

If your cushion covers are removable and machine washable, follow the fabric care label for washing instructions. If they aren’t machine-washable, spot clean with a DIY couch cleaner and let them air dry completely before placing them back on the couch cushions.