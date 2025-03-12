How to Clean a Couch (and How Often)

By: Yara Simón  |  Mar 12, 2025
Clean couch cushions will make your entire living space feel so much better. Pixel-Shot / Shutterstock

A clean couch makes your entire living space feel fresher, but upholstered furniture can trap dirt, dust and even pet hair over time. Whether you have a fabric sofa or leather couch, the right cleaning method can make all the difference.

With just a few household items and some elbow grease, you can learn how to clean a couch to keep it looking — and smelling — great.

Contents
  1. What to Know Before You Clean Your Couch
  2. How to Clean a Fabric Couch
  3. How to Clean a Microfiber Couch
  4. How to Clean a Leather Couch
  5. How Often Should You Clean Your Couch?

What to Know Before You Clean Your Couch

Before you start, always check the cleaning code on your couch fabric to determine the best approach. Some fabrics require solvent cleaning, while others can handle steam cleaning or a simple DIY couch cleaner.

You should also try a test patch before committing to using one cleaning method on your entire sofa.

How to Clean a Fabric Couch

Here are the steps to follow to clean a fabric sofa cushions.

Step 1: Remove Loose Debris

Start by removing couch cushions and vacuuming the entire couch, including under and between the cushions. Use a brush attachment to pick up dirt and pet hair. A dry scrub brush can also help loosen any stubborn debris stuck in the fabric.

Step 2: Spot Clean Stains

Check the cleaning instructions on your couch before choosing a cleaning solution. For water-safe fabrics, mix warm water with a bit of dish soap in a spray bottle and lightly mist the stain. If your couch requires solvent cleaning, use rubbing alcohol on a damp cloth and blot the stain gently.

Step 3: Deodorize With Baking Soda

Sprinkle baking soda over the entire couch to absorb odors and refresh the fabric. Let it sit for at least 15 minutes before vacuuming it with an upholstery attachment. This step is especially useful for fabric couches that have absorbed lingering smells.

Step 4: Deep Clean With an Upholstery Cleaning Machine

For a more thorough cleaning, use an upholstery cleaning machine or a steam cleaning method if your fabric allows it. Follow the machine's instructions and ensure you don't oversaturate the couch fabric. Allow the couch to air dry completely before using it again.

Step 5: Wash Cushion Covers (If Removable)

If your cushion covers are removable and machine washable, follow the fabric care label for washing instructions. If they aren’t machine-washable, spot clean with a DIY couch cleaner and let them air dry completely before placing them back on the couch cushions.

How to Clean a Microfiber Couch

Microfiber couches are durable and stain-resistant. Follow these steps to clean your microfiber couch safely and effectively.

Step 1: Vacuum the Couch

Use a vacuum cleaner with an upholstery attachment to remove dust, crumbs and pet hair. Pay special attention to crevices and seams where dirt accumulates.

Step 2: Use Rubbing Alcohol

Spray rubbing alcohol on an inconspicuous area of your couch to spot test. Gently scrub with a light-colored sponge to avoid color transfers.

Step 3: Dry scrub

Once the rubbing alcohol dries, you can use a dry scrub, which will make the couch look fluffy.

How to Clean a Leather Couch

Leather couches require regular maintenance to keep them looking sleek, soft and free from stains or damage.

Step 1: Wipe Down the Couch

Use a dry microfiber cloth to wipe down the entire couch.

Step 2: Use a White Vinegar Solution

Mix equal parts water and white vinegar to clean the couch.

Step 3: Dry the Couch

Use a clean, dry microfiber cloth to wipe away any moisture. Allow the couch to air dry naturally. Avoid direct sunlight or heat sources.

How Often Should You Clean Your Couch?

You should do a light cleaning — such as vacuuming and spot-cleaning — every couple of weeks to keep your couch looking fresh. A more thorough cleaning, including steam cleaning or using an upholstery cleaning machine, should take place every three to six months.

If you have pets or small children, you may need more frequent cleanings to keep your couch in top shape.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

