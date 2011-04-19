How to Remove Ink from a Leather Couch

" " Removing ink stains from leather is tough, but it is possible. Navinpeep/Getty Images

Ink stains on a leather couch are bad news. It's nearly impossible to get ink out of leather. Most of the time, you'll need to hire professionals to get the ink out and restore the leather. If that's not an option for you, you can try removing ink from your leather couch with the following methods, at your own risk.

It's important to clean up the ink stain as quickly as possible. The longer stains have to set in, the harder they are to get out.