How to Clean a Shower With Little Effort

The most important aspect in keeping your shower clean is to avoid the buildup of grime, mold] and mildew that inevitably come with the wettest area of your house. The easiest way to prevent this is by making sure your shower has plenty of time to air out after use. As soon as you get out of the shower, wipe the floor and close the curtain so it can fully dry out. Shower curtains are prime targets for mildew. If you have a shower with a door, leave the door open to air out the inside of the shower. Doing these simple things each day after you bathe is the easiest way to prevent mold and mildew growth.

Buying and using a shower spray is another easy way to make sure you don't get mold growing on your shower walls, curtain and door. There are plenty of brands to choose from, ranging from all-natural citrus sprays, to hardcore chemicals with strong scents. The idea is that the shower spray is used when the curtain and walls are still wet to help stop mold and mildew in their tracks.

Turning on your ventilation fan or opening the windows is another way to make sure your shower and bathroom air out properly. Start the fan before you run the water and leave it running until the steam has completely cleared out. If you have a window in your bathroom and it's a fair weather month, then open the window before you shower and leave it open until the bathroom is nice and dry.