A portable ramp is a great thing to have if you want to move materials or a wheelchair up and down an incline. There are different types of ramps available. Modular ramps are mostly stationary ramps that remain in one place. Portable ramps are ramps that can be moved quickly to wherever they are needed. Telescopic ramps are ramps that close down and fold away when not in use. The threshold ramp is a small ramp used to bridge small variations in the floor level. And finally, there is the permanent ramp [source: Independent Living]. We will now show you how to build a portable ramp, though note that because this ramp is constructed from plywood, it should not be used when damp or wet, nor should it be used for an extended period of time, as the plywood might become warped. It's a portable, temporary project.
Materials needed:
Here's what to do:
- Measure and cut the ¾-inch plywood into a 12-by-24-inch (30.5-by-61-centimeter) rectangle.
- Saw the rectangle along the diagonal. You now have two triangles.
- Cut five pieces of 2-by-4s into 28-inch (71.1-centimeter) lengths.
- Stand the two triangles on the 24-inch (61 centimeter) side, parallel to each other, 28 inches (71.1 centimeters) apart.
- Attach the two triangular pieces to each other by screwing the five 2-by-4s into the triangles on the sloping side that is facing up. (The 2-by-4s should span the space between the triangles). The 2-by-4s should be equidistant from each other.
- Cut another piece of 2-by-4 into a 28-inch (71.1-centimeter) length. Screw this board to the bottom of the two pieces of plywood on the short straight side.
- Measure and cut a piece of ¾-inch plywood into a 27-by-30-inch (68.6-by-76.2-centimeter) rectangle.
- Screw the rectangle onto the ramp frame. The 30-inch (76.2-centimeter) side of the rectangle should be on the 28-inch (71.1-centimeter) side of the ramp frame. Place a screw every 10 inches (25.4 centimeters). Make sure you screw the plywood into the 2-by-4s too. The rectangle will overlap on both sides.
- Paint and varnish the whole ramp [Source: Do It Yourself].