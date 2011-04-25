A portable ramp is a great thing to have if you want to move materials or a wheelchair up and down an incline. There are different types of ramps available. Modular ramps are mostly stationary ramps that remain in one place. Portable ramps are ramps that can be moved quickly to wherever they are needed. Telescopic ramps are ramps that close down and fold away when not in use. The threshold ramp is a small ramp used to bridge small variations in the floor level. And finally, there is the permanent ramp [source: Independent Living]. We will now show you how to build a portable ramp, though note that because this ramp is constructed from plywood, it should not be used when damp or wet, nor should it be used for an extended period of time, as the plywood might become warped. It's a portable, temporary project.

Materials needed:

Advertisement

¾-inch plywood sheets

¼-inch plywood sheets

Six 2-by-4s

Saw

Screws

Here's what to do: