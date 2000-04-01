How House Construction Works

One of the amazing things about American homes is that the huge majority of them are built using completely standardized building practices. One reason for this consistency is a set of uniform building codes that apply across the country. Another reason is cost -- the techniques used to build homes produce reliable housing quickly at a low cost (relatively speaking). If you ever watch any house being built, you will find that it goes through the following steps:

Grading and site preparation

Foundation construction

Framing

Installation of windows and doors

Roofing

Siding

Rough electrical

Rough plumbing

Rough HVAC

Insulation

Drywall

Underlayment

Trim

Painting

Finish electrical

Bathroom and kitchen counters and cabinets

Finish plumbing

Carpet and flooring

Finish HVAC

Hookup to water main, or well drilling

Hookup to sewer or installation of a septic system

Punch list

Many of these steps are performed by independent crews known as subcontractors. For example, the framing is generally done by one subcontractor specializing in framing, while the roofing is done by a completely different subcontractor specializing in roofing. Each subcontractor is an independent business. All of the subcontractors are coordinated by a contractor who oversees the job and is responsible for completing the house on time and on budget.

Advertisement

We will walk through these different stages so that you can see what is involved, understand all the steps and learn about the different materials used in the construction process. We will use a typical three-bedroom home as our example.