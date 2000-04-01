Home & Garden
How House Construction Works

by Marshall Brain

Windows and Doors

Inside the house, things are now beginning to look enclosed:

The next step in enclosure is windows and doors. The windows and doors arrive in one shipment and are unloaded from the truck into a stack:

Plastic stripping is stapled to the inside of all window and door openings, like this:

The windows used here are standard vinyl windows. They are placed in each rough opening and stapled in place on the outside.

The front-most window is the feature window of this house:

