How House Construction Works

Windows and Doors
Inside the house, things are now beginning to look enclosed:
The next step in enclosure is windows and doors. The windows and doors arrive in one shipment and are unloaded from the truck into a stack:
Plastic stripping is stapled to the inside of all window and door openings, like this:
The windows used here are standard vinyl windows. They are placed in each rough opening and stapled in place on the outside.
The front-most window is the feature window of this house: