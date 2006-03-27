Follow these steps to remove pet stains. ULTRA.F/ ­Getty Images

­A pet is like a member of the family -- one that occasionally has accidents indoors. Follow these tips to remove pet stains.

The first step in removing pet stains is to identify the stained material.­­­

Advertisement

­Below are the most common types of materials that can become pet-stained, with steps on how to remove pet stains from each:

­