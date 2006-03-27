A pet is like a member of the family -- one that occasionally has accidents indoors. Follow these tips to remove pet stains.
The first step in removing pet stains is to identify the stained material.
Advertisement
Below are the most common types of materials that can become pet-stained, with steps on how to remove pet stains from each:
- Synthetic fabrics such as Acrylic Fabric, Modacrylic, Nylon, Olefin or Polyester
- Porous surfaces such as Asphalt, Cork, Linoleum or Vinyl Tile
- Stone surfaces such as Bluestone, Brick, Concrete, Flagstone, Granite, Limestone, Masonry Tile, Sandstone, Slate or Terrazzo
- Carpet (synthetic or wool)
- Wood