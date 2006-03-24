How to Remove Coffee Stains

Synthetic Fabrics
Follow these steps to remove coffee stains from Acrylic Fabric, Modacrylic, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester, and Spandex:
- Blot up any excess with a clean cloth.
- Presoak (the method of soaking in the washer or in a sink or tub before washing) the stain in a solution of 1 quart warm water, 1/2 teaspoon dishwashing detergent, and 1 tablespoon white vinegar for 15 minutes.
- Rinse with water. Sponge the remaining stain with rubbing alcohol and launder if possible.
- If coffee contained cream and any greasy stain remains, follow procedures to Remove Milk and Cream.