How to Remove Coffee Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Synthetic Fabrics

Follow these steps to remove coffee stains from Acrylic Fabric, Modacrylic, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester, and Spandex:

  • Blot up any excess with a clean cloth.
  • Presoak (the method of soaking in the washer or in a sink or tub before washing) the stain in a solution of 1 quart warm water, 1/2 teaspoon dishwashing detergent, and 1 tablespoon white vinegar for 15 minutes.
  • Rinse with water. Sponge the remaining stain with rubbing alcohol and launder if possible.
  • If coffee contained cream and any greasy stain remains, follow procedures to Remove Milk and Cream.

